I-680 express lane now charges a toll in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Drivers taking the express lane on I-680 will now be charged a toll.

The new express toll lane stretches 11 miles, along southbound Interstate 680.

It starts at Marina Vista Avenue in Martinez and goes all the way to Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek.

There are five southbound toll zones in between.

Drivers will be charged through the FasTrak system, which means they will need a FasTrak toll tag. Carpoolers will need a FasTrak Flex toll tag, which shows how many people are in the vehicle.

The express lane operates from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and the prices vary depending on the level of traffic.

People can visit 511.org to learn more about the express lanes or to sign up for FasTrak.