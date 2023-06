(KRON) – Caltrans is set to start its weekend closure of southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, allowing crews to place new pavement on a portion of the roadway.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday between Sunol Boulevard and Koopman Road. Northbound I-680 will remain open and unaffected by the closure.

Detours for the weekend I-680 closure can be found here.