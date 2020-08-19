I-80 closed in Fairfield due to wildfires, evacuations underway

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — I-80 is closed on both sides in Fairfield due to wildfires, according to officials.
All lanes are blocked on eastbound and westbound I-80 between Air BAse Pky and Cherry Glen Rd.
Evacuation Orders:
- Peabody Rd/ Cement Hill Rd/ Vanden Rd
- Rolling Hills neighborhood
- Rancho Solano
An Evacuation Order was issued for the Rollings Hills neighborhood, where officials say there is an immediate threat to life.
Rancho Solano has also been evacuated.
A Fairfield nursing home is also evacuating its residents after the fire jumped the freeway.
More than 500 residents at Paradise Valley Estates are now being moved to hotels and evacuation centers.
Evacuation Centers:
- Lambrecht Fields- Petersen Rd Suisun City
- Rodriquez High School
- Fairfield High School
Track current traffic conditions here.
Check back for updates.
