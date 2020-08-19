I-80 closed in Fairfield due to wildfires, evacuations underway

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — I-80 is closed on both sides in Fairfield due to wildfires, according to officials.

All lanes are blocked on eastbound and westbound I-80 between Air BAse Pky and Cherry Glen Rd.

Evacuation Orders:

Peabody Rd/ Cement Hill Rd/ Vanden Rd

Rolling Hills neighborhood

Rancho Solano

Evacuation Order Peabody Rd/ Cement Hill Rd/ Vanden Rd (Circled on map) https://t.co/pYbnVAVqSp — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) August 20, 2020

An Evacuation Order was issued for the Rollings Hills neighborhood, where officials say there is an immediate threat to life.

Fire on Eastbound and Westbound I-80 between Air Base Pky and Cherry Glen Rd in Fairfield. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 19, 2020

Rancho Solano has also been evacuated.

A Fairfield nursing home is also evacuating its residents after the fire jumped the freeway.

More than 500 residents at Paradise Valley Estates are now being moved to hotels and evacuation centers.

Evacuation Centers:

Lambrecht Fields- Petersen Rd Suisun City

Rodriquez High School

Fairfield High School

