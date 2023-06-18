(BCN) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a series of collisions late Saturday on Interstate 80, in Contra Costa County, including a big rig that reportedly spilled diesel fuel after being punctured.

The crashes were first reported to CHP just before 10 p.m. Saturday, on Interstate 80, east of Willow Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition.

Several lanes of the interstate were shut down as emergency responders cleared the scene. All lanes were reopened at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays.

