CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crockett and Rodeo-Hercules fire crews shut down lanes on the 1-80 EB due to an overturned vehicle early Sunday morning, officials say.

The vehicle turned on its side, trapping the passenger inside. Crew members are working on releasing the trapped person, according to a tweet by the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.

The accident happened before Cummings Skwy and stopped traffic back to Willow Avenue and Rodeo.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, officials say.

The lanes temporarily closed around 6:40 a.m., but have reopened, as stated in the Firecrockett tweet.

