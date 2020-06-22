I-80 freeway shooting in San Pablo injures 2

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – CHP is investigating a freeway shooting in San Pablo that left two people injured Monday.

According to CHP, it happened around 4:35 a.m. on eastbound I-80 west of the San Pablo Dam Road exit.

Authorities said a man and woman traveling in a gold Ford Fusion sedan were hit by gunshots from an unknown vehicle.

The man and woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was released, and no other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Investigation Tipline at 707-917-4491.

Latest Stories: