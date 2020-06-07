Live Now
I-880 on-ramps closed due to protest activity in Oakland

Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Northbound I-880 Jackson Street and Broadway on-ramps are closed due to protest activity in Oakland, the CHP reports.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

There is no estimated time when the roadway will reopen.

