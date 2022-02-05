I-880 shooting victim identified as former Berkeley star athlete

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The victim in the Interstate-880 shooting has been identified as former Berkeley High and Cal Basketball star athlete Gene Ransom, KRON4 confirmed.

Gene’s longtime close friend Todd Walker told KRON4 that he confirmed the news after speaking with other friends and family.

The fatal shooting led to the closure of northbound Interstate-880 in Oakland on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As the CHP continues to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.  

