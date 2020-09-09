‘I blame PG&E’: Santa Rosa residents frustrated over power shutoffs

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa residents have seen it all before: PG&E shutting off power so adverse weather conditions don’t down powerlines and start a wildfire.

“After living through this 2017, 2018, 2019, we know exactly what to do,” said Santa Rosa resident.

But Knowing what to do doesn’t mean residents are happy about it.

“I blame a lot of this stuff on PG&E, I’m sorry but I do. They’ve had since 2017 to get their act together.”

The man who runs Santa Rosa’s Urban Pizza Company says COVID-19 has already been tough of small businesses, now he’s dealing with the power outage.

Those who live in this area are finding street lights out, atm’s not functioning, and coffee shops closed. And for some, it’s just become too much.

PG&E says the installation of sectionalizing technology allows them to better pinpoint trouble areas, which not only reduces the amount of homes without power but speeds up the restoration process for those whose power has been cut.

“Before we would have to manually switch off the line, we can do that now remotely. So that speeds up the process and makes these PSPS events much shorter, said Deanna Conteras PG&E spokesperson.

PG&E expect most of the power in the Bay Area to be restored Wednesday evening.

Latest Stories: