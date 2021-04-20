‘I broke down in tears’: Chauvin verdict triggers Bay Area families of men killed by police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “I broke down in tears. Being the older sister, I always feel more emotional with anything having to do with my brother. But today is a step in the right direction.”

The verdict of Derek Chauvin brought sisters Michelle and Ashley back to June 2, the day their brother, Sean Monterrosa, was shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer.

The verdict also brings Oscar Grant’s family right back to the day he was murdered in Oakland when a BART police officer put his knee on Oscar’s neck.

Oscar was also calling out, “I can’t breathe,” just like George Floyd

“The pain that Oscar experienced was egregious, and had we experienced Oscar’s murder today there would be definitely a conviction of Johannes Mehserle, of not 11 months, but probably at least 111 years. That didn’t happen, and so we were the precursors to building this momentum to where we at today to get the results that we got. And so, wheels of justice turn slow, but it’s been a long hard fight.”

Oscar Grant’s uncle had this message for the George Floyd family as they wait for sentencing.

“I’m sure the family wants the maximum time that he can get. I want them to be cautiously optimistic, and we just have to stay prayerful that the system do the right thing.”