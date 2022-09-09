SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — “I miss her already. My heart is empty without her. She was my best friend. I miss her,” said Martin Castro, the father of Karina Castro who was killed Thursday in San Carlos.

Tears began to fall as Martin Castro watched Redwood City firefighters hose down the location where the dead body of his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, was found Thursday here on Laurel Street in San Carlos. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, as the primary suspect for her murder.

Martin Castro says Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta is the father of one of his daughter’s two small children.

“When she got pregnant by him, my heart dropped,” Martin said.

Investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office say they recovered what they believe is the weapon, a stabbing instrument used to kill his daughter. Her next-door neighbor was home at the time and describes a gruesome sight.

“I saw a lady laying down,” said Junior Tao, a neighbor of Karina Castro.

Tao was asked if the report that Karina was beheaded is true and if he saw what happened.

“Yeah!” Tao said.

KRON4 asked, “How did it make you feel to see something like that?”

KRON On is streaming news live now

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. I believe in God, but things happen like that,” Tao said.

After the blood was washed away, Martin Castro returned the flowers and candles marking the location where his daughter died.

Martin was asked if he began to process what justice would be for his daughter in this case.

“I don’t feel he should continue breathing. I think the death penalty would be perfect for him,” Martin said.

A representative with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office told me to expect more information about Solano possibly being arraigned in connection to this homicide on Monday.