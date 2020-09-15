‘I feel reborn’: San Franciscans get haircut for the first time in 6 months

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For the first time in six months, people in San Francisco are getting their hair cut and colored.

As San Francisco reopened many of its indoor businesses today, bookings for hair salons and barbershops quickly filled up.

Of course only one at a time, leaving a window for a thorough cleaning before each appointment.

30SVN owner Chad Gabriel says this day couldn’t have come sooner for his barbershop in the Mission District.

“Waking up this morning, I felt purpose. I felt like I was ready to just tackle work, get back into it. Being away from work for the last 6 months, it was tough but I’m glad I’m here now.

Clients had similar feelings to the reopening.

“It feels good. I feel reborn in a sense,” said Zack Lau.

With the new guidelines and safety precautions, Gabriel was able to cut hair for eight clients, one person at a time.

“It’s been really busy, as in there’s a lot of hair on the floor. Everyone’s come in with 6 months’ worth of caveman hair and growth, and it’s clogging up the hair dispenser, said Gabriel.

Stylist Judea Contreras at Monarch Salon was also booked with appointments.

“Today was mostly just short hair cuts and i worked a full day. it’s booking up so it’s good,” said Contreras.

“I’m hoping people stay positive and stay as safe as they can so we can stay open,” she added.

