‘I feel safe’: Security increased at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival amid mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Music lovers brought out the lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival.

“It’s just been great so far, we saw the Waterboys and we saw Mission Express and now The Live,” concertgoer Nicole Levine said. “We’re just having a great time.”

Concertgoers may notice changes this year.

For the first time in almost two decades, fence lines surround the venue and people can get in through only four entrances.

Organizers said mass shootings factored in to the security planning for this year’s event.

“I actually like it,” Levine said. “I think that you know it may be a little harder to get in but it makes it feel really safe.”

Another change — coolers are no longer allowed.

“We just bought a couple clear backpacks and you know it wasn’t too hard to do that,” Michael Williams said.

“We invested in one of the clear backpacks so it kind of yeah, kind of was on our minds a little bit,” Kelly Agius said.

The Hardly Strictly festival wasn’t known for being strict in the past.

Michael Williams has been coming to the concert for years but said security was not on his mind.

“I feel safe here and the years prior and I feel safe here today and I’m not too worried,” he said.