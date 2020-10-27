‘I feel safer’: Marin County residents react to power outages

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning as a precaution while dangerous winds blow through the Bay Area.

Since early Sunday evening, nearly 14-thousand Marin County residents have been in the dark.

“Today when I was getting dressed in the dark I was thinking how much more can we take?” said San Geronimo resident Stephanie Smith.

In Fairfax, nearly 3000 customers are without electricity, but many are better prepared this year than last.

“I have flashlights, canned food, and water enough food for my dog in case we have to be out for a week, I have books to keep me occupied,” said Fairfax resident Michelle Wall.

Still many stopped by the Fairfax town hall where a charging station is available.

“I am here because we have no power in our house, and no internet connection and phones arent working. So i am here to charge my phone, so i have some interaction with the outside world.” saod Fairfax resident Cynthia Bradley.

Downtown Fairfax has a bit of a split personality this time around, with busnesses on the Sir Francis Drake side having power. and those on the Broadway side not having power.

It’s all about the fire risk, and people do understand that.

“I did sleep better last night knowing the power was off because I heard the wind and branches coming down and things hitting our deck, and I thought at least i don’t have to worry a line is going to go down and we will have to leave quickly in the night. I do feel safer that the power is off.”

As of monday afternoon, places like Woodacre Nicasio Lagunitas and Forest Knowels received the all-clear, meaning restoration is underway.

However, no all-clear for places like Mill Valley Fairfax and San Anselmo where they hoped to get the power back on by tonight. Now it looks like these areas will not have power restored until sometime on Tuesday.

PG&E has 106 Community Resource Centers open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with ADA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, WiFi; bottled water, grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks. Find a location near you here. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

Latest Stories: