CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff is coming under fire for remarks he made about one of his former deputies who fatally shot two men while on duty.

Former deputy Andrew Hall was recently sentenced to prison for one of the killings.

Last week, a judge sentenced Hall to serve six years in prison for killing Laudemer Arboleda, an unarmed 33-year-old man.

Hall was convicted by a jury for shooting Arboleda nine times on November 3, 2018 in downtown Danville.

In response to Hall’s prison sentence, Sheriff David Livingston wrote letter to his entire staff Friday stating Hall served with “honor and distinction,” and that Hall “was forced to use deadly force to protect himself that day.”

Livingston called the district attorney’s decision to charge Hall “abhorrent,” and told his deputies, “I have your back.”

“I was proud to support him publicly … and I support him today,” Livingston wrote.

Sheriff David Livingston’s letter

The Sheriff’s Office internal affairs department cleared Hall of any wrongdoing and concluded Hall acted within the department’s use of force policies.

The district attorney, Judge Terri Mockler, and the jury disagreed with the Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Hall’s actions were dangerous, unreasonable, and excessive,” prosecutors said. Judge Mockler said Arboleda did not deserve to die, and Hall made an “extremely poor” decision when he opened fire.

The Prosecutors Alliance of California said Livingston’s letter about Hall suggest he believes law enforcement officers are above the law.

“Sheriff Livingston’s comments are abhorrent and indicate his belief that deputies who kill are above the law,” said Cristine DeBerry, executive director of the PAC.

“Livingston should accept the jury’s verdict and look at ways to reduce the use of unnecessary force by his deputies, rather than question the prosecutor’s decision to bring charges, and defiantly proclaim to ‘have the back’ of officers where a jury has determined the force to be criminal,” DeBerry said.

“District Attorney Diana Becton’s willingness to hold law enforcement accountable is the only check on an agency whose leader would otherwise grant his deputies unbridled power to kill with impunity,” DeBerry said.

In 2021, Hall shot and killed Tyrell Wilson. No criminal charges have been filed yet against Hall for the death of Wilson.

The county agreed to a $4.9 million settlement with Arboleda’s family, in addition to a $4.5 million settlement with Wilson’s family.

The Prosecutors Alliance of California sent a letter to County Board of Supervisors Monday asking for an audit of the disciplinary practices inside Livingston’s internal affairs department, and urged the county to increase external oversight for how deputies suspected misconduct are investigated.

“Police have wide latitude to use force. When we do not hold police accountable, people do not trust the legal system to protect them. That makes the job of policing more difficult and dangerous,” DeBerry said.