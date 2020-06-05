‘I hope the protests cause change’: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addresses protests

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Our country is in the midst of both a global pandemic and civil unrest. And as sports slowly begin to resume, leagues will meet these issues head on.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas talked with 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on his thoughts on everything that has unfolded.

As the nation protests systemic racism and police brutality, San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan wants to show his support.

“People are hurting and Black people, mainly, are scared. The disturbing thing is they’ve been scared for a long time,” Shanahan said. “This is it. This is the cry for help that they’ve been giving for a long time and people don’t totally listen. I think everyone’s at fault for that. I’m not saying Black people are because they’re the ones who have been screaming and I think everyone’s at fault for not totally listening.”

Shanahan specifically addressed the lack of diversity in the NFL and says he tries to maintain a diverse staff.

“How the heck are there only four Black coaches out of 32 head coaches? How are there only two GMs. I mean, we’re in a predominantly, the majority of our players are Black. So, the fact that there’s that few, that’s not debatable,” he said. “I don’t know if people are openly thinking they’re doing it, which I think that people resort to that, but that’s what the problem is. that number is not debatable and that is an issue.”

What he does know is that the complaints of injustice are valid. This is a systemic problem that is a harsh reality in our society and he will be there to support all of his players if they choose to protest during this season.

“We’ve done a great job of that. I think our team has represented that very well. I think people understand it so much more now than they did three years ago and I’m all for protests. I’m all for change. I hope the protests cause change,” he said. “I hope whatever we’ve got to do to get the change, I’m for it and I know our organization is. I know [CEO] Jed [York] is, I know our players are. We always have been.

What’s different now and then, it’s embarrassing to say, probably, but I think white people are more passionate about it now than then. That’s our ignorance and that’s what upsets Black people. They have every right to be upset because they haven’t just been telling us this the last few weeks. They’ve been telling us this since our grandparents.”

