‘I knew something was wrong’: San Jose security guard stops alleged sexual assault of teen

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A sharp-eyed security guard is being credited with interrupting the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl behind a strip mall in San Jose.

The guard confronted the man, took him into custody and called police, who arrived to make the arrest.

The security guard told KRON4 this was the first time he has ever pulled a gun on someone but in this case he had no choice and police say he did so to interrupt a sexual assault.

“I knew something was wrong,” said security guard Christopher Gomez.

Gomez was patrolling behind a strip mall on East Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road Monday afternoon when he spotted a car parked in a remote spot and decided to investigate.

“I noticed him in the back with the minor. I noticed the age difference right away,” Gomez said. “And I obviously knew something was wrong.”

Gomez said the young girl appeared to be in some distress.

He then tried to question the elderly man, whom he described as uncooperative and decided to take action.

“I told him ‘you need to step out of the vehicle.’ He refused,” Gomez said. “That’s when I drew my weapon and had him step out of the vehicle. He came out and I handcuffed him properly and called San Jose PD and they came out a did their job.”

San Jose police arrived and arrested the man, identified as 70-year-old Tuan Binh Nguyen.

Police said Nguyen had been hired by the victim’s family to drive her and some other kids home from school.

After dropping off the others, Nguyen deviated from the route and parked behind the mall.

“I did see things I shouldn’t have,” he said. “I’m a father. I have a 6-year-old daughter. What I saw was not okay.”

Police said gomez arrived as the teenager was fighting off the attack.

Merchants here expressed shock while heaping praise on gomez as a hero. He says he was just doing what he was hired to do.

“I don’t feel like I am, I was just doing my job,” he said. “That’s all I really can say, I was just doing what I had to do and I checked on her. I just did my proper precautions when I was at work. That’s all I really do.”

