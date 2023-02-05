OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Suspended Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong met with local leaders to demand his reinstatement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Oakland Police Department Chief Armstrong was placed on leave by newly elected Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao after a report was released by a law firm working for the Federal Monitor highlighting the alleged mishandling of two misconduct incidents at the department. One incident involved an officer reportedly firing a gun inside of the police station.

Armstrong opened Sunday with a note of gratitude, thanking his supporters. On Thursday, the NAACP Oakland branch asked supporters to contact Thao’s office to voice their concerns.

I should be reinstated immediately. I did nothing wrong and I am the right Chief to finish what I started for Oakland. LeRonne Armstrong

Armstrong went on to say that he could not comment in detail about specific findings in the confidential report, due to its need to remain closed to the public. However, Armstrong did not mince words when he shared his opinion on the findings calling the report from the Federal Monitor “embarrassingly inaccurate and contradictory.”

Armstrong laid out the following criticisms of the report:

“The report blatantly misstates and mischaracterizes key statements during my recorded interview, which everyone will be able to confirm when the underlying materials are released.

The report relies heavily on vague, subjective impressions without any factual or evidentiary support, which is completely improper for this kind of report.

The logic and narrative of the report regarding my role in the investigation defies common sense and contradicts itself repeatedly.”

Armstrong closed by arguing that his efforts to end federal oversight over the department have been rigorous. “I deserve to have my position and my reputation immediately restored,” he said.

Mayor Thao tells KRON4 that the problems outlined in the report were serious. The City of Oakland’s goal is to ensure the appropriate corrective actions are taken.