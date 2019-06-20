‘I want justice’: Mother mourning after son killed in Milpitas freeway shooting

MILPITAS (KRON) — The mother of a man killed in a shooting on Interstate 680 in Milpitas Monday night is calling for justice in her son’s case.

That incident is one of six freeway shootings in the Bay Area in just over a week.

The first was on June 10 in San Francisco, but the shootings have happened all across the Bay Area.

Madonna Simmons is now burning a candle next to pictures of her only child that was killed in Monday night’s shooting.

She says her son, 30-year-old Matthew Rios was on his way to the home they share in Milpitas Monday night. While he drove, he was on the phone with his girlfriend.

“He told his girlfriend that he’s been followed and he said he’s on the way home and he scared,” his mother said.

He never made it home.

At around 10 p.m. the CHP was called to the scene of northbound I-680, just north of Landess.

Rio’s gray Toyota Camry was in the center median

“I want justice,” Simmons said. “I want this guy arrested soon.”

San Jose CHP is investigating two more reports of shots fired at cars in this area.

Another one happening on I-680, this time in the southbound direction near King Road in San Jose at 8:40 p.m.

The shot possibly came from another vehicle.

The other incident happening closer to 10 p.m., this time on south bound 17 in Los Gatos.

The driver was headed for Northbound 85 as he reported hearing a thud.

That driver continued on and after reaching his destination, he found what’s believed to be a bullet hole in his car frame.

While these three freeway shootings happened back to back in the South Bay, at this point the CHP believes them to be isolated incidents.

The CHP is seeking witnesses in all three of these cases to help them narrow in on the suspects.

