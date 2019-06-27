ICE scare prompts concern in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Immigration rights advocates in the North Bay received several calls Wednesday night regarding possible federal immigration agents at several locations in Rohnert Park.

The North Bay Rapid Response Network initially said ICE agents were at the Red Lobster restaurant on Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m., the network said it started getting calls regarding ICE agents at the restaurant.

An hour later, the organization said it received another call about immigration officials near Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa.

North Bay Rapid Response Network reached out to a local Congress member, who believes the ICE activity could be related to a Homeland Security investigation and not a targeted operation.

Around 6 p.m., the network said via Facebook that the activity at the Red Lobster restaurant was not ICE.

It’s unclear if there was any law enforcement activity in the area or what exactly prompted the scare.

This is developing, check back for updates