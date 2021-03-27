Ice cream man attacked, robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man known for selling ice cream to folks in Oakland was robbed and nearly run over.

The victim says he was simply doing his job when three men robbed him and destroyed his business.

The victim told KRON4 he was lucky to have escaped the ordeal with just minor injuries, but now he’s left without a way to make money for his family.

A video shot by a concerned neighbor shows the cart smashed apart — and the victim left shaken.

“The first shock was just like seeing him, ‘like oh that’s our neighborhood ice cream man, ‘paletero!’ you know?”

“Yogi” says he took the video and shared these pictures to get the word out about what happened.

The victim, Hector Hernandez Patino says he was pushing his cart along Harper Street and Crosby Avenue Friday afternoon when three men jumped out of car demanded ice cream and then smashed their car into his cart.

Patino is an immigrant from Mexico and says he’s been working as a paletero for more than a decade.

During the attack his back was injured, nut the real pain he says is losing his livelihood.

After sharing this video on social media, Yogi says his followers are rallying behind Patino to get him back on his feet.

More than $10,000 in donations have poured in from all over the country.

Yogi says these community members need to be protected.

“We gotta take care of them as much as we would take care of our own family. Ice cream man, corn man, whatever it is — we got to take care of them. It’s our job.”

A report has been filed with Oakland Police.

Patino hopes to get his cart replaced soon so he can take advantage of the nice weather and get back to making money.