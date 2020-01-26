Ice cream treats for the Big Game

(KRON) – Gus Shamieh the President of CREAM introduced some Ice Cream treats that he says are perfect for Big Game parties.

The first is a Hot Chocolate Float – Add any scoop of ice cream to a cup of Hot Chocolate to make this delicious Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Float. A scoop of Mocha Almond Fudge makes a mocha chocolate masterpiece, or a scoop of mint chip creates an extra minty refreshment. Add Whipped Cream and sprinkle some diced walnuts and you have a winter favorite with a new twist.

Gus also introduced an acai flavored milkshake for a Big Game get together.

CREAM is also holding a Big Game Promotion featuring a party pack of 20 assorted mini ice cream sandwiches for $49.99 available through February 3, 2020.

CREAM, which stands for “Cookies Rule Everything Around Me” has over 30 locations in the U.S., and was started in the Bay Area, with its flagship store in Berkeley.

CREAM is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020 and is best known for its build-your-own approach to warm, handcrafted ice cream sandwich combinations.

For more information, head over to the CREAM website.