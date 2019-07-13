ICE raids expected to begin Sunday

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) – President Trump said immigration authorities plan to start carrying out mass arrests of migrants on Sunday.

President Trump’s announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty and turmoil within his administration over the use of aggressive enforcement tactics aimed at immigration levels at the US Mexico border.

The protests will take place throughout the country.

According to officials, if there is a raid, it will focus on people who did not show up in court for deportation cases.

Activists claim those undocumented immigrants were not notified and are not required to be notified about court appearances.

The heads of local police departments, like San Francisco and Oakland, say they are not participating in the raids because of sanctuary city laws.

In a press conference, Mayor London Breed reminds immigrants about their rights if and when ICE agents come to their door.

“If you are arrested, you have the right to remain silent, you have the right to an attorney. Remember, immigrant agents generally need a judicial warrant to enter your home. It’s really sad that we are in this state of affairs. We have people and families and children, in particular, living in fear of going to work, going to school, going about their daily lives,” Mayor Breed said.

Local protests have been going on all week across the Bay Area and are expected again on Saturday.