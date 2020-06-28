Iconic Pink Triangle illuminates San Francisco during Pride weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Although the coronavirus pandemic turned San Francisco Pride virtual on its 50th anniversary, the celebrations continue.
The iconic Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks lit Saturday night. This year, the bright symbol will illuminate every night for three weeks.
Video posted by Senator Scott Wiener shows the countdown of the special moment the pink lights shined.
SF Pride went virtual for a two-day celebration on SFPride.org fora total of 26 hours of programming.
