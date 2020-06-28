Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Iconic Pink Triangle illuminates San Francisco during Pride weekend

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Although the coronavirus pandemic turned San Francisco Pride virtual on its 50th anniversary, the celebrations continue.

The iconic Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks lit Saturday night. This year, the bright symbol will illuminate every night for three weeks.

Video posted by Senator Scott Wiener shows the countdown of the special moment the pink lights shined.

SF Pride went virtual for a two-day celebration on SFPride.org fora total of 26 hours of programming.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News