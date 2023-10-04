SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This is a story of resiliency in San Francisco while many businesses around Market Street and Union Square are closing doors. One restaurant is celebrating more than a century in operation.

“We are going to officially declare John’s Grill Day in San Francisco,” said Mayor London Breed.

To celebrate serving customers for more than a century, John’s Grill wanted to give back. Those who lined up were treated to a free lunch with wine on Wednesday.

It was a full house inside and out. Founded in 1908, John’s Grill is said to be the first downtown restaurant to open after the 1906 earthquake.

It’s served as a place where countless political deals were made. The iconic restaurant is now known as a gathering place for writers, firefighters, police officers, and regular working people.

Its 115th birthday celebration also paid tribute to late Senator Dianne Feinstein whose body was lying in state at San Francisco City Hall. Guests were entertained with live performances

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis served as emcee.

“I want to say thank you John not only for what you do for the city but as my friend,” Breed said.

“115 years and going strong,” said John’s Grill owner John Konstin.

Konstin is looking to the future.

“And this is all the community’s support after all these years so it’s great, time to give back and it’s a great time for downtown,” Konstin said. “Downtown needs this and I think this is a great beginning to a new start in this area.”