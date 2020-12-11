ICU capacity remains under control at John Muir

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – John Muir Health is reporting adequate ICU capacity and staffing to care for all patients but health officials there say they are assessing the situation daily as it continues to be very fluid.

164 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Contra Costa County, 26 more than the seven-day average.

Some are receiving care at John Muir Health but senior vice president of operations, Tosan Boyo says staffing levels and bed capacity in the intensive care units at two of the health system’s hospitals are under control.

“We’ve expanded capacity by say nine percent,” Boyo said.

That was just in the past week in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases countywide.

“We look at capacity hourly. Every single hour, I am looking at capacity. We are constantly doing rounds to see whatever support any staff needs. And, then not only do we look at it hourly, we’re thinking about what is it going to look like the next day. What is it going to look like in the next 72 hours, and what is it going to look like a week from now,” Boyo said.

Overall in Contra Costa County, 140 ICU beds are currently occupied, 40 of them are being used by COVID-19 patients.

In total, 33 beds are available. 46 ventilators are currently in use countywide and 215 are available.

All eight hospital systems reporting to the county health department report having sufficient personal protective equipment on hand, including John Muir.

Boyo also says the vaccine has been ordered.

Freezers are ready to store the shipments when they arrive.

“It is going to be here quite soon, I believe. Within the next week or two,” Boyo said.

He says he has enough staff to roll the vaccine out.