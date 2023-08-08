SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The opening date for the San Francisco location of IKEA has been announced for later this month. The store, which will open in the city’s beleaguered mid-Market area, is due to open on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to an announcement from the retailer.

The location at 945 Market Street is what Ikea calls a “city-format” store that’s designed to make “the IKEA experience even more affordable, accessible and convenient for San Franciscans,” according to a press release from Ikea.

The store will occupy 52,000 square feet over three levels and include 27 fully furnished room settings for shoppers to explore. The spaces will showcase “city living” solutions that Ikea says will reflect “the unique everyday needs of San Franciscans.”

“We are so excited to open the doors of our new IKEA store to our neighbors in the San Francisco area,” said Arda Akalin, IKEA San Francisco Market Manager. “We appreciate the excitement and support from the community and can’t wait for our customers to experience the new store full of affordable home furnishings and solutions that reflect who San Franciscans are and how they live.”

Photo: IKEA

IKEA’s SF location will also offer Ikea Buy Back & resell services, enabling shoppers to retire some of their older IKEA furniture, in exchange for store credit.

The store’s much-anticipated opening comes amidst a parade of high-profile retail closures in the area. In the past several months, retailers like Nordstrom, Old Navy, and Saks Off Fifth Avenue have all announced closures in the mid-Market area.

Westfield, which has long held the lease for the San Francisco Centre where Nordstrom was the flagship store, announced it would not be renewing its lease at mall.

While there are a number of other Bay Area locations, including in Emeryille and East Palo Alto, the Market Street location will be the first IKEA in San Francisco.