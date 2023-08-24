SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — IKEA in San Francisco officially opened its doors on Wednesday. However, the grand opening for the 945 Market Street location did not go without any hiccups.

Shoppers evacuated the three-floor store Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a report of a fire. However, it turned out to be a false alarm at 4:37 p.m., according to SFFD.

KRON4 viewer video (above) shows a crowd of customers outside of the IKEA building as SFFD trucks are seen responding to the incident.

There were no other details provided by SFFD about the false alarm. The store’s hours are every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IKEA in downtown San Francisco occupies 52,000 square feet over three levels and includes 27 fully furnished room settings for shoppers to explore. IKEA’s much-anticipated opening comes amidst a parade of high-profile retail closures in the area, which includes Nordstrom, Old Navy and Saks Off Fifth Avenue.