(KRON) — Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani is arguably the most-coveted free agent in MLB history. The two-way superstar is predicted to land the most lucrative contract in league history.

A popular Bay Area sandwich chain is joining in on the bidding. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is offering to change its name if Ohtani signs with the San Francisco Giants, the business owner said on a social media post this week.

If Ohtani is wearing a Giants uniform in 2024, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be renamed to “Shohei’s Love & Sandwiches.”

Ohtani will also be offered free Ike’s sandwiches for life if he signs with San Francisco.

Ike’s also made a free-sandwiches-for-life offer to Aaron Judge last year, which didn’t work as Judge re-signed with the Yankees. Many of Ike’s menu items are already named after San Francisco Giants legends such as Madison Bumgarner, Barry Bonds, Matt Cain and Hunter Pence.

According to Fox Sports, Giants archrival Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites (+115) to sign Ohtani. As of Nov. 29, the Giants have the sixth-best odds (+1100) to land the Japanese slugger. Other sportsbooks such as Odds Shark have the Giants with the third-best odds (+650) to land Ohtani.

Ike’s opened its first location in San Francisco in 2007. It has since expanded to dozens of locations across the Bay Area. There are now Ike’s locations in Nevada, Colorado, Texas and Utah.