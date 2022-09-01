(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located in the 1900 block of 17th Avenue.
During a methodical search of the premises, officers recovered four semi-automatic firearms, 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, 12 gaming machines and $3,000 in cash, according to the release. Law enforcement describes the investigation as “ongoing.”
Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3728.