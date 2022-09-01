(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located in the 1900 block of 17th Avenue.

During a methodical search of the premises, officers recovered four semi-automatic firearms, 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, 12 gaming machines and $3,000 in cash, according to the release. Law enforcement describes the investigation as “ongoing.”





Photos: Oakland PD

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3728.