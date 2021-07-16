Illegal casino bust: Oakland police recover large quantities of narcotics, firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland busted an illegal casino operation on Thursday after receiving community complaints.

Officers carried out a search warrant in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue.

During the search, authorities recovered:

8 firearms, including 2 assault rifles

30 high capacity magazines

A bulletproof vest

Large quantities of narcotics worth a street value of $76,000 — this includes methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, and 60 bottles of promethazine

More than $21,000 in cash

18 illegal casino gaming machines

Photo: Oakland Police Department

Photo: Oakland Police Department

Photo: Oakland Police Department

Photo: Oakland Police Department

Photo: Oakland Police Department

Photo: Oakland Police Department

Police took one person into custody.

“For more than a year our community did exactly what we’ve asked,” says Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong. “They partnered with OPD on an issue that has plagued this community with narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal gambling. This investigation highlights the success when the community partners with our officers. We will continue to do our best to address illegal gambling throughout Oakland.”

Authorities continue to investigate that this time.