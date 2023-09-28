(KRON) — An illegal casino operation was uncovered in Oakland on Tuesday, leading to the arrests of three people and the recovery of multiple firearms, according to the Oakland Police Department.

An arrest and search warrant was served at the illegal establishment located in the 900 block of 77th Avenue by the Oakland PD Violent Crime Operations Center, U.S. Marshals Task Force, ATF and the San Ramon Police Department, OPD said. Investigators seized illegal gambling machines along with a rifle, shotgun and handgun.

A “significant amount of evidence” was also located by officers that connected to a recent Oakland homicide, according to police.

Three people were arrested on outstanding warrants, Oakland PD said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (510)-238-3821.