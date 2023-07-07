(KRON) — Four people were arrested, and several firearms were recovered when an illegal casino operation was busted earlier this week, according to the Oakland Police Department. The illegal casino was located in the 2300 block of East 16th Street.

Oakland PD Community Resource Offices and officers assigned to the Violent Crime Operations Center and Intelligence Unit served a search warrant at the location on July 5.

While serving the warrant, officers recovered three firearms, including an assault rifle with multiple extended magazines, ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cash. Several illegal casino gaming machines were also seized.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

Police describe the investigation as ongoing.