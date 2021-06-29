Illegal fireworks spark fire danger in Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) -Law enforcement and fire departments in the East Bay have teamed up to crack down on people looking to possess, sell and release illegal fireworks.

This comes in the lead-up to the 4th of July, a holiday synonymous with fireworks and as the Bay Area deals with severe drought conditions.

Especially with the drought causing even more concern for a fire to rip through a community.

“Use of fireworks across the Bay Area would be a height of irresponsibly, nonetheless we see them and hear them going off.”

Steve Hill with Contra Costa County fire protection district says the drought is upping the danger factor this year with fireworks.

“Conditions are ripe for a fire this year. It could spread, really fast and we are doing all we can.”

Hill says a new ordinance in Contra Costa County helping them with investigations and arrest.

“The county passed an ordinance that if you are the host, we can go after you as well.”

Hill says the message should be loud and clear, at this point.