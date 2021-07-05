Illegal fireworks spark numerous fires across Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Across the Bay Area, most fireworks are illegal, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from setting them off anyway.

Unfortunately, there were also quite a few fires started as a result.

In San Francisco, fire crews responded to dozens of small fires.

In the East Bay, an illegal fireworks display lit up the night sky across Oakland.

Over the course of the evening, fireworks may have started dozens of fires in Oakland, possibly including Wearhouse on 77th Ave.

The blaze eventually became a 3-alarm fire before crews were able to bring it under control.

To the south, fireworks could be seen across Hayward, and in San Leandro, police confronted people lighting off fireworks.

Further to the east, Contra Costa County fire responded to at least 48 grass and exterior fires and 5 structure fires, including a blaze in Martinez.

Despite the busy night, Contra Costa Fire does say there were fewer fires this year than last year on the fourth of July.

“Our residents helped last night, and we are grateful for that.”

Fire protection district spokesperson Steve Hill says the decline is probably due to multiple reasons including more people taking the warnings about fireworks danger seriously, increased law enforcement efforts to seize illegal fireworks, and favorable weather.

Temperatures were slightly lower last night. humidity was higher. that no doubt contributed to a lot of grass fires that might have started and taken hold not doing so last night.



Now, the exact cause of some of those fires does remain under investigation.