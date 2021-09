DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were arrested after an illegal gambling establishment was busted on Thursday in Daly City.

Around 5 a.m., police served a search warrant on Monterey Avenue where a gambling operation was held with coin-operated machines.

At 5am today, our officers served a search warrant at an address on Monterey Ave that was used as an illegal gambling establishment with coin operated machines. They seized illegal gambling machines, illegal drugs, $, and several firearms. Four adult subjects were arrested. pic.twitter.com/zTUskk32YZ — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 30, 2021

Illegal machines, illegal drugs, an unknown amount of money, and several firearms were recovered by authorities.

Police also arrested four people.

No other details have been released at this time.