Illegal Martinez casino shut down

Posted: Nov 15, 2018

MARTINEZ (KRON) - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has shut down an illegal casino on Wednesday night.

Detectives found the illegal gaming operational on the 5000 block of Pacheco Boulevard after getting a tip from a resident, officers said.

Detectives found 37 computers, which offered slot machines, video poker, and other casino games. 

The computers were seized along with cash.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Vinson Anies of San Mateo.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

