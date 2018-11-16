Illegal Martinez casino shut down

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTINEZ (KRON) - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has shut down an illegal casino on Wednesday night.

Detectives found the illegal gaming operational on the 5000 block of Pacheco Boulevard after getting a tip from a resident, officers said.

Detectives found 37 computers, which offered slot machines, video poker, and other casino games.

The computers were seized along with cash.

Detectives arrested 48-year-old Vinson Anies of San Mateo.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

