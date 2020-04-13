Illegal nightclub in San Francisco shutdown for violating public health order, operating during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An underground nightclub in San Francisco’s Bayview District has been shutdown after investigators determined illegal gatherings were happening, violating the public health order to close all bars and nightclubs amid coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Police Chief William Scott made the announcement after an investigation revealed more than 150 people had come into the illegal club at 2266 Shafter Avenue in a 48-hour period from April 4 to 6.

Surveillance video showed the people entering and exiting early in the morning and not practicing social distancing. At times, 20 to 30 cars can be seen parking in front of the building.

On Friday, April 10, Herrera was able to secure a civil inspection and abatement warrant to shutdown the club. This warrant is the first of its kind to be issued to enforce the public health order in San Francisco.

Officers parked their patrol cars that night in front of the club deterring people who were arriving from coming in.

The police department executed the warrant on Saturday and were able to seize DJ equipment, two fog machines, nine gambling machines with $670 in cash inside, two pool tables, bins of liquor, cases of beer, bar furniture, and other nightclub-related items.

The tenant informed the property owner that the building would be used for materials to be stored for his janitorial company, according to court documents.

In addition to the concerns of spreading COVID-19, city officials say this building was not permitted to be used for entertainment as it does not have proper sprinklers, fire alarms and exits.

“This pandemic is deadly serious. People need to treat it that way. Education is always the first step, but willfully ignoring health orders is not acceptable. We are going to use every tool at our disposal, including these types of warrants, to protect public health during this pandemic. Cramming dozens of people into an illegal club during this outbreak is like dropping a lit match in the woods during fire season. Who knows how far the damage will spread? It’s the epitome of irresponsibility. I want to thank Chief Scott and the men and women of the San Francisco Police Department for their partnership and swift action to protect public health. I also want to thank the owner of this property for looking out for public safety, fully cooperating in this investigation, and putting public health first.” City Attorney Dennis Herrera

“The operators of this illegal club senselessly put lives at risk in a time when our city is doing everything within our means to slow the spread of this pandemic and safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public. Let this case be a reminder that we will take action against those who knowingly violate the public health order and endanger the health and safety of our residents.” Police Chief William Scott

You can contact 311 if you know of businesses violating the public health order during this pandemic.

