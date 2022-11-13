SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department.

The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said.

After using a large response team, SJPD was able to detain around 500 vehicles and participants. Some vehicles were left abandoned including two stolen vehicles, police said.

One of the stolen cars recovered from the illegal sideshow.

A ghost gun was also discarded at the scene. According to SJPD, a victim reported they were carjacked at gunpoint at the location the ghost gun was found.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, SJPD issued 720 citations, impounded 19 vehicles, made 82 juvenile contact reports and recovered one handgun. Officers are still dealing with vehicle towing and paperwork as of Sunday morning.