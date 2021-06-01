Illegal sideshows frustrate residents in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Illegal sideshows are causing major concern for residents at Alameda Point in Alameda.

The former navy base has also been used for unpermitted car shows that neighbors and businesses say are dangerous.

Alameda Point residents say it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt from the weekly illegal and unpermitted drag races.

“I’m just afraid that some of the drag racing could turn into a tragedy,” neighbor Sheldridge Jones.

Doug Biggs is executive director of the non-profit organization Alameda Point Collaborative – a group that helps shelter people without homes.

He wrote a letter to the City Council requesting the city turn troubled roads like Orion Street at West Midway Avenue into a Slow Street, essentially limiting access to residents only.

“While I love car shows, and I think it’s great, these aren’t regulated, they don’t pull permits, they don’t bring extra security, and it’s the before and after the car shows where problems occur,” Biggs said.

Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft says when she discusses the matter with the city council, she hopes staff will eventually come up with a plan that could strengthen zoning ordinances, and, give the city more options to deter racing activity.

“I think we really have to think about why are we bringing large numbers of automobiles to one end of town and creating these conditions, these potentially dangerous conditions for our residents,” said Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft.

“Some of these guys lose control, and they do donuts right here in the middle of this intersection, and they came and put a four-way stop there — they still do it,” neighbor Vincent Nunley.