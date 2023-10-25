(KRON) — Two street racers apparently did not notice a Brentwood Police Department officer was directly behind them when they attempted to have an illegal speed contest.

BPD said one of its officers was patrolling along Sand Creek Road when he saw two cars driving at a high rate of speed on Monday.

“The officer caught up to the vehicles. He got behind them at the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue,” the police department wrote.

Both drivers began racing again as soon as the light turned green. The officer hit the gas pedal too, and pulled over one racer.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of initiating a speed contest and his Dodge Charger was impounded for 30 days.