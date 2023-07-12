(KRON) — Lasers will be gracing the San Francisco skyline again on Friday, and it’s all thanks to a new project from arts non-profit Illuminate.

A three-night installation named “Candle” will sit atop the Coit Tower and beam into the heavens. The light show will begin as soon as darkness falls on Friday night, which is expected to be around 9:20 p.m.

The Coit Tower was erected in 1933 and named after Lillie Hitchcock Coit, a wealthy supporter of San Francisco firefighters. The project began after Coit died in 1921 and left a large sum of money behind to add beauty to the city she had always loved, according to San Francisco Recreation and Parks.

Members of the San Francisco Fire Department command staff will be on site at Pier 23 Cafe for the lighting. SFFD will be bringing along fire equipment to celebrate the occasion.

Illuminate was responsible for the Bay Bridge Lights that went dark in March. The non-profit is working with Nu-Salt Laser International to hold a series of four laser shows this season called “Summer of Awe.”

The series began on the weekend of San Francisco Pride, when a 4.1-mile laser Pride flag could be seen headed up Market Street all the way to Twin Peaks. Last weekend, Illuminate held loveAbove, which included 12 lases shooting up out of the Sutro Tower as part of its 50th birthday celebrations.

The final piece of the series will go live from July 27-29 at the Fairmont Hotel. The piece is titled “Window” and will include a laser projection onto the “Rose Window” at Grace Cathedral.

“San Francisco is the City of Awe,” said Illuminate’s CEO Ben Davis. “Our Summer of Awe series is

designed to lift spirits locally while allowing San Francisco to shine in the eyes of the world.”