‘I’m dead’: Dash camera captures dramatic crash near Saratoga

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CNN) — A California woman thought she was going to die when her car tumbled down a California mountain.

It was all captured on her dashboard camera — and when you see it, you’ll understand why she felt that way.

“I’m dead,” she said in the video.

Maisey Liquez didn’t think she was going to survive when her car went off State Route 9 in Northern California on Feb. 21.

“I was scared,” she said. “First of all, dying alone isn’t something I want to do.”

She had been on a road trip from Santa Cruz to San Jose. She said her brakes locked up when she went down a hill near Saratoga — and the car slid off a two-lane road.

“When I was rolling down, I remember yelling ‘roll over’ and hand above my head and cover because the airbag didn’t go off,” Liquez said.

Photos show what her 2006 Mitsubishi looked like after it tumbled down an embankment.

Luckily, she was conscious when it came to a stop.

“I called 911 but my phone died so they just tracked it,” she said. “And they found me at the bottom. half-way at the bottom.”

The Long Beach resident took this picture of where the car landed after paramedics rescued her.

We met her in Little Tokyo where she said she’s been treated for a fracture in her spine and a concussion.

She said the near-death experience has given her a new outlook on life.

“Appreciative of everything, people around me,” she said.

Liquez said she’s going to be a happier person moving forward.

