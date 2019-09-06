‘I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders’: AB publicly apologizes

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Antonio Brown took the stand Friday to publicly address the so-called scuffle with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

The recent altercation led many to believe that Brown wouldn’t be playing in silver and black during Week 1.

Although he didn’t directly mention the alleged argument, he made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere.

"I'm excited to be out here today."@AB84 took a moment to address the media Friday. pic.twitter.com/zwPcB8nKot — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 6, 2019

“I’m excited to be out here today,” the 5-foot-10 wide-receiver said. “I want to apologize to my teammates, organization.”

This isn’t the first time hearing of AB in the middle of a dispute.

Towards the end of August, Brown refused to play football if he wasn’t able to wear his preferred helmet.

And now, from head gear to head executives — Brown is expected to play Monday as the Raiders host the Denver Broncos.

“Enough talk, I’m excited to be out here with my teammates,” he said. Grateful for all the fans. I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders, see you guys soon.”