CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol’s Castro Valley division released images of what it described as a “suspected vehicle of interest” in a hit-and-run crash that injured a six-year-old on Tuesday. The images show what appears to be a white Nissan SUV.

Images from CHP Castro Valley.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Nunes Street near Castro Valley Boulevard. CHP told KRON4 on Wednesday that it believes the driver was aware their vehicle struck something but did not stop.

The young victim was severely injured but is in stable condition and is expected to survive, CHP said. He was crossing the street when he was struck.

“By the time I got out here the young man was laying on the ground and his mom was there with him, and one of the parents that’s here is a nurse. She was there with him, so I knew he was in good hands,” a witness told KRON4.

KRON4 showed surveillance video that showed the car on Wednesday. Now, up-close images provide a better view.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to call CHP’s Castro Valley office at (510) 581-9028.