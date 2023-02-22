HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Before the afternoon of January 23, 2023, Half Moon Bay was best known for its annual pumpkin weighing contest and big wave surfing. Locals who live in this quiet and scenic coastal community were horrified when a lone gunman killed seven farmworkers. The targeted victims were immigrants from China and Mexico, and investigators classified the shooting as a case of “workplace violence.”
Thursday marks one month since the deadliest mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history. Through images, here is a look back at what happened, and how the community is moving forward with healing: