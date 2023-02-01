PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A loose cow collided with a Tesla, backing up traffic in a Pleasanton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Pleasanton Police Department.

Several calls were reported to Pleasanton police about a loose cow wandering Bernal and Stanley Streets around 8 p.m. The “cow-llision”, as referred to by Pleasanton police, was with a Tesla.

Photos show a shattered front window, what appears to be fecal matter spread across the front end of the car and Pleasanton police attempting to capture the loose cow.

Pleasanton PD Pleasanton PD Pleasanton PD

No injuries were reported, and the cow was safely returned home.