An SUV crashed into the back of a parked box truck Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 30 (Richmond Firefighters Local 188).

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to an accident in which a black SUV crashed into the back of a box truck Wednesday afternoon, Richmond firefighters announced in a Facebook post. The SUV crashed into the truck just before 3 p.m. near McBryde Avenue and 30th Street.

The crash sparked a small fire that was “quickly entinguished,” officials said. One person inside the SUV suffered moderate injuries.

The accident happend approxiamtely one mile west of Highway 80 in Richmond.