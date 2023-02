NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police shared images on Monday of a Tesla that crashed into a parking garage. You can view those pictures below.

Police confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The crash happened at the Second Street Garage, located at 1100 Second Street.

KRON4 reached out to Napa police for more on this crash. We will update this story with what we hear.