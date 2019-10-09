Important traffic tips during power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid the chaos that comes with power outages and red flag warnings, traffic accidents are the last thing anyone wants.

Officials are reminding drivers of some safety tips that could be of use during the anticipated power outages throughout the Bay Area.

Though these are commonly known tips, a fresh reminder can save an unnecessary collision from occurring.

If a traffic light is flashing red or not working, treat it as a stop sign.

Drivers in every direction should come to a complete stop and proceed in the order that you arrive.

When cars arrive at the same time, the car to the right can proceed first.

**When a traffic light is flashing red or not working**



Treat lights as stop signs.

Every direction come to a complete stop.

Proceed in the order you arrive.

When vehicles arrive at the same time, the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on the right.#PSPSinSJ pic.twitter.com/WejqjLcD80 — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) October 9, 2019

Stay safe!